Historic Hoffman-Ward House in Kirkwood could get a coffee shop

Cup of coffee

KIRKWOOD — The City Council held a public hearing Thursday on a proposal for a special use permit to allow a restaurant with outdoor seating on the first floor of a historic house at West Monroe Avenue and South Clay Avenue.A first reading on the legislation is set for the council’s March 5 meeting.During the hearing, Assistant City Planner Amy Lowry said that the business, Teleo Coffee, would be in the historic Hoffman-Ward house, an Italianate style building dating to the 1880s and converted to commercial use in the early 1980s. The Hoffman-Ward House is a city landmark.She said the current second-floor tenant is a yoga studio. From 1992 to about 1998, the building housed the Cafe Victorian restaurant.Plans are for Teleo Coffee to operate a coffee shop with up to 48 outdoor seats in over 600 square feet on the first-floor patio, Lowry said. Eighteen parking spaces are available in the building’s lot, with reciprocal parking agreements at two adjacent properties, Lowry said. The shop would serve coffee, sandwiches, salads and soups from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, Lowry said. No outdoor speakers would be allowed.Olivia Oglesby, owner of Teleo Coffee, said that her company sources products, such as bread and coffee, from companies that help the homeless and those who are incarcerated. She added that she offers jobs to those with disabilities to provide work experience.In other business, the council approved the installation of an electronic entrance gate requested by the Sommet at Old Big Bend Home Owner’s Association.Council members Nancy Luetzow and Mark Zimmer voted Thursday against the gate at the intersection of Sommet Place and Old Big Bend Road. Bill Bensing, the city’s public services director, said members of the homeowners association had approached the city in November, saying that, because of unique architecture of homes in the subdivision, there is a high volume of vehicles touring the street daily.They told officials that property has been stolen from a car parked in the driveway, outgoing mail has been stolen from mailboxes, and electronics have been stolen from a home, leading residents to vote in favor of installing a gate.Bensing said any gate installed on a public or private street would have to be approved by the council.“The gate, to be on private property, would be 28 feet from the road, allowing enough room for queuing,” he said. “It must be open on trash pickup day.”City Attorney John Hessel said that, if problems with queuing arise, the city would have the authority to require the gate to remain open or be removed.Luetzow said she was concerned the gate would set a precedent. “If there are safety or crime issues in the neighborhood, they need to deal with it in other ways than installing a gate,” she said.Zimmer wondered if there was a better way to solve the problem. “And what precedent will this set relative to other Kirkwood residents with the same safety concerns?”

