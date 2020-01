New Delhi:

The government today signed an accord with the National Democratic Front of Boroland — the dreaded militant group from Assam — which, Union minister Amit Shah said, will “help develop the Bodo region and Assam”.

Calling it a “historic accord,” Amit Shah said the agreement will be permanent as it involves all stakeholders.

“We will leave no stone unturned to implement the agreement… all the promises will be fulfilled timely,” he added.