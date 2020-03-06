🔥Hiring surged in February before coronavirus spread in U.S.🔥

The pace of hiring in the U.S. jumped in February before the novel coronavirus spread in the U.S., new federal data show.

Employers added about 273,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, surpassing forecasts. The gains were spread widely among sectors. Health care, food services, construction, professional services and government all saw job gains. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%.Average hourly pay for workers increased 3% from the year before, an indication that wage growth remains muted given the nation’s low unemployment rate.

Businesses and economists are viewing the latest job numbers with caution, wary of future hits from the spread of the coronavirus. The surveys that form the basis of the government’s monthly employment report were taken in the second week of February, before the outbreak had begun to spread widely across the U.S.”[T]here are several factors like the coronavirus outbreak that we continue to watch as it unfolds for potential longer-term impacts,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, in a note.This is a developing story.