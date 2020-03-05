🔥Hillingdon is set for big change with 500 new homes in the pipeline🔥

Many buyers who prioritise space, both indoors and outdoors, may think the only way to find a roomy family home with a park on the doorstep is to leave London altogether.

Out on the western fringes of the capital, however, is that rarest of things — a suburb with spacious houses for the same price as an ordinary Zone 2 flat, that also offers good schools, superb sports facilities and parks and open spaces to rival anywhere in the UK.

Hillingdon, a Domesday Book village gradually swallowed up by urban sprawl during the last 150 years, is as suburban as it gets.

It has to be said that it lacks good shops or even a decent high street. Yet its sheer value is attracting buyers, while developers are just starting to get in on the act, which will attract the barista brigade.

“Families come to Hillingdon from all over the place,” says Craig Anderson, director of Hunters estate agents. “It has got affordability, good schools and it is very, very green.”

At the moment there are almost no new homes in Hillingdon itself, although just on the border with Uxbridge, St Modwen Homes is at work on St Andrew’s Park where 1,300 are planned (stmodwenhomes.co.uk).

However, Hillingdon is set for change. In October last year Inland Homes submitted an application for just over 500 new homes, of which around a third will be tagged “affordable” and earmarked for first-time buyers.

Hillingdon Gardens are close to the tube station

Hillingdon Gardens comprises attractive low-rise brick buildings by award-winning ColladoCollins Architects.

Linked by a network of walkways through communal gardens, the homes replace a six-acre commercial site close to Hillingdon Tube station, with direct 35-minute services into central London.

A number of smaller schemes in the pipeline include The Dairy by Howarth Homes (thedairyhillingdon.com), completing next year with 36 studios, one-, and two-bedroom flats.

Prices start from £349,995 and Help to Buy is available, so first-timers need only a five per cent deposit.

Hillingdon is a rather sprawling district and there’s a distinct pecking order in play.

The poshest addresses are in North Hillingdon, close to the station, where there are some grand, detached homes in tree-lined streets costing upwards of £1 million.

A four-bedroom semi-detached house in North Hillingdon would cost in the region of £680,000, says Craig Anderson of Hunters.

A more “bread and butter” option would be a smaller three-bedroom semi on the Silver or Oak Farm estates, two private estates built in the Thirties and Fifties. One of these properties would come in at £420,000 to £450,000.

A two-bedroom cottage would cost £330,000, while you could pick up a two-bedroom maisonette for £280,000.

The compromise is Hillingdon’s amenities. On the upside there is plenty to do outdoors, including a lido, an athletics stadium, tennis and cricket clubs and a riding school just for starters.

And for acres and acres of open space, perfect for walking and cycling, the beautiful Chiltern Hills are just to the west.

However, the basic shops around the station are what pass for the centre of Hillingdon — so its chain store-laden neighbour, Uxbridge, may be a better retail alternative.

For social life, if you want a decent meal or even just a glass of wine, you are going to run out of local options extremely quickly.