🔥Hillary Mantel says Meghan Markle was 'too good to be true' in Harper's Bazaar interview🔥

Author Dame Hillary Mantel has made further comments about the Duchess of Sussex, saying that “abominable racism has been involved” in the treatment of Meghan .

The Wolf Hall author, whose comments about Meghan’s treatment and the “objectionable” perception of royal ladies as “public property” went viral, has also discussed the Duchess in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Calling Meghan a “smiling face in a dull institution”, she said, “I think that Meghan was too good to be true. She was a smiling face in a dull institution, she cheered the nation up no end, or at least men and women of good will. I do think abominable racism has been involved.”

“People who say that’s got nothing to do with it – well, they need to check their privilege!” she continued.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping down as senior royals in a landmark moment this year, with the pair set to formally step down on March 31 as they seek to become “financially independent.”

Mantel said, “I’m pleased that it’s the marriage that’s surviving and the connection with the monarchy that has to go, because I think almost all of us would have bet that if she left, she’d have to leave alone.”

Yesterday, Mantel said of Meghan to the BBC, “I hesitate to call her a victim. But I think there has been an element of racism in the invective against her.”

“I think it’s more deeply embedded in people’s consciousness than any of us are willing to admit,” she continued.

Even early on into her relationship with Prince Harry, the response and coverage of the former Suits actress has been racially tinged – with one publication referring to her as a woman “straight outta Compton” despite not living in the area and Boris Johnson’s sister publicly stating that the Duchess had “rich and exotic DNA.”

It prompted Prince Harry to release an unprecedented statement decrying the “racial undertones of comment pieces” and “sexism and racism of social media trolls.”

Revisiting controversial comments she made about the Duchess of Cambridge in 2013, Mantel said, “There’s an intense concentration on the bodies of royal women. If anyone doubts that, we only have to look at what happens when our royal ladies are pregnant and when they give birth. They are perceived as public property in the same way that Tudor women were perceived.”

She added that it resulted in “simply turning the individual woman back into a breeder.”

The Sussexes revealed they intended to split their time between North America and the UK, with Prince Harry saying at a charity event that there was “really was no other option” for them than to step away.

However, their plans to set up a separate Sussex Royal foundation were been brought to a standstill as it was was ruled they would not be able to trademark the name.

A spokesperson for Sussexes said, “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.”

They continued, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.”