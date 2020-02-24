🔥Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and the Light lives up to its Booker-winning predecessors🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The question is, does The Mirror and the Light, so long in the making, match its predecessors – two Booker prize-winners? Yes, it does. Hilary Mantel has achieved something remarkable: she has turned Thomas Cromwell, one of the biggest bastards in English history, maker of the English Reformation, into a living, sympathetic, almost admirable, human being.

If you’ve ever seen Holbein’s portrait of Thomas Cromwell – the fine copy in the Frick Collection in New York hangs, by an irony of history, opposite his great antagonist, Thomas More – the closed little lips, pallid complexion and the small eyes tell you all you need to know. Yet she’s taken this unprepossessing, avaricious and wholly ruthless individual, one of the great self-made men of his era, and turned him into a hero; fallible, but essentially one of us.

It’s especially tricky to give a sense of anticipation to a narrative when the outcome is well known. We know what became of Cromwell – or at least we did (my daughter has done Henry VIII at secondary school without mention of him). But the denouement when it comes is shocking. How do you describe the experience of – spoiler alert – being beheaded? Mantel does it vividly, from inside.

It’s not just that she has the gift of bringing the past to life. She does that, with her extraordinary gift of lighting on the details of existence and making them real: at Windsor, the day he’s being made a Garter knight, Cromwell goes to the kitchens where he remembers working as a kitchen boy. “He learned to sweep out the sawdust clogged with blood and swab down the slabs where lung and liver clump, to chase the jelly particles stained with gore. He learned to do it all without a contraction of the gut…”. This is brilliant, concrete prose, grounded in the realities but it’s also germane to Cromwell’s own character – the king’s butcher.

As ever Mantel has created in Cromwell something of a superman – it turns out practically the only European language he doesn’t know is Portuguese and in the Tower he’s thinking of taking up Hebrew, but he’s a very handy man with a knife or his fists, he’s got a photographic memory, is brilliant with accounts, kind to his children, generous to other men who began poor, and terrifically modern in his take on religion – no time for relics, Purgatory, superstition and pilgrimages. Protestant (genuinely) but not too scarily; he doesn’t go in for predestination. Not since Dorothy L. Sayers created Lord Peter Wimsey has a female novelist produced a hero so very much to her liking: Mantel is Pygmalion and Cromwell her sort of man.

As in the previous two volumes she’s also given Cromwell the only really sympathetic motivation for his actions – loyalty to Cardinal Wolsey, who rose through the church from being a butcher’s son to the greatest man in England after the king (like Cromwell) and whom (like Cromwell) Henry brought low. Who knows, it may even be true.

Trouble is, she’s equally convincing where she’s wrong or on very shaky ground. She’s still got it in for Thomas More, a genuinely great man, and here we find that he set up the assassination of the Bible translator William Tyndale from the Tower, for which there is no evidence. She buys the idea that the London Carthusian monks whom Cromwell got his hands on, died of prison fever, rather than being hung up to die of starvation in their own excrement, for which there is evidence. And, oddly for an author on the side of the common man, she makes a genuinely popular uprising, the Pilgrimage of Grace, into a rebellion by a bloodthirsty, misguided and superstitious crew rather than by ordinary people sick to death of the events of the 1530s.

But it’s not just the hero who is absolutely convincing. Henry VIII in his terrifying capriciousness, his vulnerability, anxiety, pride and vanity – we feel if we met him, we’d know him. Poor Jane Seymour was probably just like her depiction here, a shy, mousy individual, but not characterless. Mantel’s Duke of Norfolk, as in life, has it in for Cromwell on account of his poor birth and his ambition – both traits which are an actual advantage in our age.

And what Mantel gets so brilliantly right are the intimate details that counted for everything in a Renaissance court – the gossip, the importance of sheer proximity to the monarch, how rumour passes through ladies in waiting, the way the king’s very chamber pot is treated reverently. She’s also brilliant on food – cod done in saffron, eels cooked with orange, pike with onions – the dinners Cromwell shares with the slippery (real) Imperial envoy make your mouth water.

So, to cut to the chase, does it merit another Booker? Yes it does.