🔥Hilarious moment priest in Italy streams mass with live filters on🔥

This is the moment a priest in Italy led a livestream mass for his congregation while he had live filters turned on.

Lots of churches around the world have posted services online as countries go into lockdown over coronavirus.

One Italian priest clocked up more than four and a half million views for his mass after he became an online hit with his use of filters.

It is unclear whether he used the filters intentionally, but several people believe he turned them on accidentally and did not realise what was happening.

The video begins with a few glitter sprays across the screen, before the unnamed priest turns on the camera stands next to a large cross, dressed in robes.

The priest dons a hat towards the end of the clip (@KiwiEV)

But as he stands backs and welcomes the congregation, a robotic space helmet appears on his head.

At one points, dumbbells are placed over his body and his hat is replaced with a workout headband.

Later on, metallic confetti appears on screen.

The clips ends with the priest appear to wear a 1940s gangster hat, complete with sunglass.

Posting the amusing stream to Twitter, user Gavin Shoebridge wrote: “In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to Covid-19.

“Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake.”

The tweet received more than 286,000 likes and 74,000 retweets.

Replying to the post, one user said: “Technical difficulties won’t stop him. He’s on a mission from God.”

Another added: “I love this so much.

“I’m not a churchgoer, but I appreciate the effort they’re making for their congregation, despite the fact that they might be technically challenged.”

On Twitter user said: “This is literally the only way you could get me to watch a church service.”

Another said the post brought him so much joy it hurt his throat.

“I woke up my wife to watch this, she has had to blow her nose twice from laughing so hard.

“My throat hurts so much. I can’t go into our bedroom, I am still giggling and am afraid to wake up our 5 week old son.”