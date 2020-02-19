🔥Hilaria Baldwin shares picture of first argument with Alec to mark anniversary🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin celebrated her relationship with Alec Baldwin in the most candid way, throwing it back to nine years ago when she first met her husband.

The mom of four took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and Alec that still hangs on display in their Greenwich Village home. But while she could have gone the conventional route with a photo of them smiling on a red carpet, Hilaria decided to post a more relatable snap – one of her and Alec after their first fight.

“Met you nine years ago today … I don’t have a photo from then, but I do have a photo of our first disagreement,” Hilaria’s caption began.

“You got frustrated with someone on the red carpet and walked away. I had to waddle in this mermaid tail dress after you and didn’t like being left behind,” she recalled, adding a laughing emoji.

“It wasn’t very dramatic, but I think it was my first Hilaria glare that I gave you,” she continued, presumably referencing the stern look she can be seen giving Alec in the photo.

“The photographer that took this photo was a super-nice woman who printed it out for me and we have it hanging by our entryway as a reminder for him to behave,” she joked before wishing Alec a “happy nine years.”

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attend the American Museum Of Natural History 2019 Gala (Getty Images)

Hilaria’s Instagram feed is full of sweeter moments with Alec (plus, plenty of adorable photos of their kids and yoga videos), and many fans pointed out that it was refreshing to see her post something less filtered.

“Appreciate your honesty,” one follower wrote, while another added, “I think it’s awesome you took a not so pleasant moment and turned it into a wonderful memory.