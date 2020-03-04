🔥Highland woman claimed to have muscular dystrophy and breast cancer to scam nonprofits, feds say🔥

HIGHLAND — A Metro East woman lied about having muscular dystrophy in order to attend a camp for people with disabilities, where others helped dress and bathe her as she sat in a wheelchair, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.Sarah A. Delashmit, 35, of Highland, also lied about having breast cancer so she could attend a nonprofit’s summit in Orlando and obtain a bicycle and cycling gear, they said.Delashmit was indicted Tuesday on eight felony counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said.No lawyer is listed for her in online court files and she couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday by phone or email.In an episode of the “Dr. Phil” program last year, Delashmit said she had an addiction to lying, and had also lied about having a husband and a stalker. In the episode, one of the camp counselors said Delashmit’s family found out she was attending the camp and confronted her there, along with a pastor. “She got up out of the wheelchair and didn’t say anything,” the counselor said on the show.