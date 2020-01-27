🔥Highest paid TV actresses: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget and others🔥

Super star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













Over the past decade, Indian television has come a long way and TV actors are moving in tandem with their Bollywood counterparts both in terms of recognition and remuneration.

In fact, many Hindi TV actresses are being paid higher than several Bollywood actresses. The immense popularity of the shows have resulted in many TV actresses gaining global recognition.

Fans must be wondering how much does their favourite actress earn from their show. So, here are some of the most popular TV actresses and the fees they charge per episode.

Hina Khan:

Hina Khan is one of the most popular faces of the Indian TV industry and is known for her character Akshara in long running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina’s outing at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the promotion of her debut film Lines had gained her immense praises from all corners of the world. She also played the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While the actress has quit the show, according to a report in IWMBuzz, Hina charged a whopping sum of Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka enjoys a massive fanbase, all thanks to her recognition with popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. In fact, Divyanka has more than 11 million followers on Instagram, higher than many of the Bollywood actresses. She charges a massive amount of Rs. 80,000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful and talented TV actresses. She is popularly

known for her roles of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah and Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh. According to the report, Jennifer was earlier paid Rs. 80.000 to Rs. 85,000 per episode but with the popularity of Beyhadh, wherein she plays the lead role) her paycheck has been increased to Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha plays the lead actress in Zee TV’s one running popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Her character of Pragya is immensely popular and is said to charge around Rs 70-75,000 per episode.