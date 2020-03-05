🔥High-tech exhibit to simulate life in a refugee camp at Imperial War Museum🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Visitors to the Imperial War Museum can experience life in a makeshift refugee camp thanks to a new hi-tech exhibit.

Panoramic footage shot on the Greek Island of Lesbos for broadcaster CNN will be projected onto the walls of a room to give a sense of the stifling conditions.

It was shot in a camp called Moria that was built to house 2,200 people but is currently home to more than 18,000 many of them refugees from the war in Syria.

Museum curator Simon Offord, said: “Refugee camps can often feel like miniature cities, with permanent structures developing over time, but often, they are a rapid response to a pressing need. This partnership with CNN will give our visitors a snapshot of what life is really like in a camp, highlighting normality and routine within an unexpected place.”

The installation is part of a season of exhibitions, talks and commissions about the refugee crisis and is at the museum from April 2 to November 29.