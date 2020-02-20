🔥High street sales rally as shoppers return after worst ever Christmas🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The high street rallied at the start of the year as shoppers returned to stores following the worst Christmas on record for retailers, official figures reveal today.

Retail sales, not including fuel, rose 1.6 per cent last month, the fastest growth since May 2018 and twice the rate expected by the City.

They were the latest set of economic figures to point to a surge in consumer and business confidence after Boris Johnson’s decisive election victory in December.

They also made it less likely that the Bank of England will cut interest rates next month. If fuel is included, retail sales rose 0.9 per cent, ending five consecutive months of no growth, the longest such run on record.

However, there was a warning from City analysts that the recovery could be shortlived with the coronavirus scare and wet weather potentially depressing high street sales in February.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at City forecaster Capital Economics, said the rise “suggests that, by ruling out a no-deal Brexit on 31st January, December’s election result gave consumers the confidence to reopen their wallets”.

But he added: “Sales are unlikely to climb at this pace for long as some of it is probably just a catch up from the previous weakness. What’s more, the extremely wet weather and floods will have pushed shopping down the list of priorities in February — apart from for sand bags and wellies.

“And the effects of the coronavirus may be hurting sales in areas frequented by Chinese tourists such as Bicester Village, and may lead to shortages of some products such as clothing and electrical appliances in March.”

The more encouraging sales figures came as fashion and homeware brand Laura Ashley revealed big losses. It said its losses before tax hit £4 million in 2019, more than twice its £1.5 million loss the year before. Sales were £109.6 million, a fall of nearly 11 per cent.

Chairman Andrew Khoo told the Standard: “These results are disappointing and reflect the market challenges we faced during the financial year. That’s due to market events, weak consumer spending and a downturn in spending on big-ticket items like furniture.”

Concerns were raised over the future of the retailer earlier this week when it said its main shareholder, MUI Asia Ltd, was in last-ditch talks with lender Wells Fargo over the terms of a £20 million loan.

But yesterday the firm was able to reassure shareholders that Laura Ashley could use the loan to run its daily operations. Mr Khoo said: “It’s now back to business as usual.”