🔥High-speed hub in Kent has 6,000 new commuter homes from £337k🔥

HS2 watchers weighing up the likely impact on property and places should study the 20-year history of the earlier HS1 rail link through Kent.

Fast trains from Folkestone to St Pancras have slashed commuting times, boosted house prices and the regional economy, despite property blight in the early years of the project.

Ashford has been one of the biggest winners.

The ancient market town is now a major business hub and the location of a new “garden city” — Chilmington Green — where up to 6,000 new homes, schools, shops, healthcare facilities and parks are being built by a consortium of developers.

Three-bedroom houses in a style called Bay, each with a garden and first-floor veranda, have been unveiled by Barratt.

Trains to central London take 37 minutes from nearby Ashford International station.

