🔥”Hey Kid…”: Adnan Sami Responds To Congress’s “Chamchagiri” Attack🔥

Adnan Sami was awared the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civillian honour.

New Delhi:

Singer-musician Adnan Sami on Monday lashed out at Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for his scathing remarks about being awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour.

“Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that! (sic),” Mr Sami tweeted.

Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store?

Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer?????

Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!???? https://t.co/s1mgusEdDr — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

The Congress leader on Sunday had attacked the centre for awarding the Padma Shri to Pakistan-born Adnan Sami.

The Congress asked why Mohmmad Sannaullah, a Kargil War veteran, was declared a foreigner through the National Register of Citizens or NRC for Assam, while the Adnan Sami, the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot, was conferred the Padma award.

Mr Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

Mr Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

Hitting out at the centre, Jaiveer Shergill said, “Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared ”foreigner” after NRC, and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri — This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!”

“Is contribution to society or BJP government’s praise new criteria? Is this New India?” Mr Shergill asked.

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh congratulated Mr Sami on being honoured with the Padma Shri.

“Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri,” Mr Singh tweeted, also attacking the government for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.