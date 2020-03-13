Heung-min Son will return to Tottenham’s training ground on Monday after staying away for two weeks amid coronavirus fears.

Jose Mourinho and his staff were on Friday afternoon finalising a new training schedule for the fortnight ahead after professional football in the UK was postponed until at least April 3 over the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the entire first-team squads at Arsenal and Chelsea have gone into self-isolation, Spurs trained as normal on Friday morning, with no players showing signs of symptoms. The club has told staff to work from home where possible, however, and at least one employee has been tested after showing symptoms, with the result negative.

The club’s contingent of injured players, including Harry Kane, will continue rehabilitation as normal, with Son set to join their ranks at the start of the next week.

The South Korea forward has denied being in self-isolation after returning from Seoul at the start of the month, where he returned for surgery on a fractured forearm.

But Son has stayed away from the Hotspur Way as a precautionary measure because South Korea is one of the worst hit countries outside of China, where the outbreak is thought to have started.

Mourinho, the Spurs manager, has raised the possibility that both Son and Kane could return to action in April, with the England captain targeting a return full fitness early next month.