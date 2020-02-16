🔥Heung-min Son scores dramatic late winner as Tottenham slice gap to Champions League spots🔥

Bjorn Engels went from villain to hero and back again after he gifted Heung-min Son a stoppage time winner as Tottenham beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a Premier League thriller.

After Toby Alderweireld had found the net at both ends, Engels’ up and down afternoon saw him give away a penalty, make amends by scoring his first goal for the club, only to cost his side a point with a shocking error late on.

Ben Davies returned from injury to start for the first time since Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge, while Villa were without England centre-half Tyrone Mings through tonsillitis.

Villa flew out of the blocks, with Jack Grealish giving Serge Aurier all kinds of problems on the left, but it was a cross from Anwar El Ghazi on the right that gave the hosts the lead in comical fashion as Alderweireld hesitated before toeing past his own goalkeeper.

Dean Smith’s men missed a host of chances to double their lead, Douglas Luiz seeing his effort blocked on the line by Davies after Grealish’s clever cut-back, before the Villa skipper wasted a decent opening by trying to pick out Samatta in the middle when he might have gone alone.

Spurs’ leveller, and Alderweireld’s redemption, was almost as freak as the game’s first goal, the Belgian reacting fastest to a fortuitous deflection off the heel of Eric Dier to fire a stunning swivelled half-volley past Pepe Reina from a tight angle.

The chances kept coming, Alli twice having efforts blocked at close quarters, while Davies had to make another crucial clearance from underneath his own crossbar.

As the interval approached, Steven Bergwijn’s pace came to the fore as Engels found himself caught the wrong side of the Dutchman and though Martin Atkinson was initially happy with his desperate sliding tackle, VAR overruled and awraded a spot kick. Up stepped Son, to be denied in the first instance by penalty specialist Reina, but fastest to the rebound to give the visitors a half-time lead.

Less than ten minutes into the half, it was Engels’ turn to make up for a goal-costing error as he rose brilliantly to nod home from Grealish’s corner and make it 2-2.

Spurs looked the more likely to find a winner. Son tested Reina after a glorious first-touch nutmeg on Engels, while substitute Marvellous Nakamba made a terrific sliding block to deny Bergwijn and Ezri Konsa recovered well to thwart Alli again.

But as the clock into the last of four added minutes, Engels allowed a simple ball to squirm under his foot, sending Son clear to steal it.

FULL TIME

FULL-TIME | Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham |

GOAL!

Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham | Son Heung-Min 90+4′ I don’t believe it! It’s a howler from Bjorn Engels! He miscontrols the simplest of balls and allows Son to race in behind completely on his own to win it for Spurs!

YELLOW CARD

90+2 mins: Nakamba races across to slide in on Bergiwjn but the Spurs man is too quick and they’ll have a free-kick in an excellent crossing position.

90 mins: There’ll be four minutes added on…

89 mins: Brilliant from Lucas Moura, who jinks away from three and feeds Aurier, but his cross is turned away easily by Targett.

85 mins: Reina’s had a very good game in the Villa goal, nothing he could have done for either goal, an now he’s made two crucial saves to deny Son.

SUBS

83 mins: A final change for Villa – Borja Baston makes his debut in place of Samatta. Dele Alli’s afternoon has not been great, let down by some wasteful finishing, and Gedson Fernandes is on.

81 mins: A rare sight today, but this is good defending from Aurier. Grealish looks to have opened Spurs up with a great whipped ball in behind, but Aurier covers across well to nick it away from Trezeguet.

79 mins: Just over ten minutes to play. Can anyone find a winner?

74 mins: Dele Alli’s missed another great chance! Konsa is caught square and Alli is in behind buyt takes one touch too many and allows a combination of Reina and the recovering Konsa to thwart him.

70 mins: Lo Celso is on for Spurs and his first notable contribution is to carve a wonderful ball out to Aurier, who has snuck in behind. Reina parries his cross away but only as far as Bergwijn, but Nakamba makes a great block to turn his effort behind.

69 mins: Another change for Villa – Anwar El Ghazi is off and Trezeguet is thrown into the fray.

Dan Kilpatrick is at Villa ParkSpurs have been all over the place for Villa corners. RB Leipzig will be watching this with interest.

67 mins: Jack Grealish has been superb again today, still causing problems with those driving runs inside from the left.

61 mins: Good save! Terrific from Son, who touches through Engels’ legs with his first before firing at the bottom corner with his second, but Reina is equal to it.

SUBS

60 mins: No surprise, this. Danny Drinkwater has not been good and Marvelous Nakamba.

59 mins: A let off from Krause, who tries to play out when Villa are all over the place, but Bergwijn can only drill straight at Reina.

GOAL!

Aston Villa 2-2 Tottenham | Bjorn Engels 54′ Redemption for Engels now! He gave away the penalty at the other end but he’s levelled things up, nodding home from Grealish’s corner!

51 mins: Cracking play from Samatta, typical hold-up play with a cushioned lay off to El Ghazi, and his shot is well struck but straight at Lloris.

