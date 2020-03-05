🔥Hero dog 'saves little girl from armed burglars despite being shot by home invaders'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A hero dog saved a young girl from armed burglars despite being shot twice, according to reports.

Starlet the two-year-old Yorkie is said to have taken bullet to a front and a rear leg while protecting the girl, whose exact age is not known.

The robbers – who were filmed breaking into the property in Atlanta, Georgia, by a smart doorbell – fled the scene after they were reportedly confronted by the pet.

Aunt Dion Ewing told WGCL about how the incident unfolded while her niece was home alone with Starlet.

She said: “My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching.”

The little girl saw two men approach the house through a camera, and saw as they tried to break in.

Ms Ewing added: “The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back and he kicked it about two times and then the back came open. The door came open.”

Once the pair made it inside two shots were fired at the dog, she said.

The pooch is said to have stayed on the offensive while the little girl managed to escape through the garage.

“But as she was running out, the one who had the gun asked the other one if they wanted them to shoot her,” Ms Ewing continued.

“They were chasing her out and the dog was chasing behind them. Even after being shot.”

The pair of burglars ran off after their ordeal with the pocket sized watchdog, who is hobbling but on the mend.

A post on the South Fulton Facebook page said: “On 25 February at 3pm, the City of South Fulton Police Department responded to a suspected burglary where the suspect(s) fired shots into a residence located in the 6300 block of Polar Fox Ct.

“A small dog was injured inside the home. The occupants inside the house were not physically injured. The two suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.”