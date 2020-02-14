🔥Hero customer foils suspected Walmart shoplifter by taking him down with shopping trolley🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A suspected shoplifter was caught after a quick-thinking customer helped take him down – using a shopping trolley.

Officers from the Peachtree City Police Department in Georgia chased the suspect into a Walmart car park where a bystander shoved the cart into him, causing him to fall to the floor.

An officer is then seen jumping to the ground to pin down the suspect.

The unidentified man was thanked by police for the “impeccable timing” of his actions.

But officers stressed that they did not encourage the public to intervene.

The suspect was treated at the scene by paramedics but sustained no injuries.

A spokesperson for the department told a local news station the incident was the first of its kind that he had seen 13 years of police work.

Writing online, Peachtree City Police and Fire said: “while we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation.

“If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority.”