🔥Here's your chance to live in one of London's Art Deco gems🔥

Palatial Art Deco homes have been unveiled at the Hoover Building, the iconic factory in Perivale, west London.

During its heyday as vacuum HQ, the listed red, white and blue landmark, with its sweeping lawn at the front, looked like the home of a pharaoh.

The ground floor has been a Tesco supermarket since 1990, but the main section of the building, with a new roof addition, is now being converted into 66 flats priced from £295,000.

English Heritage is supervising restoration of original features such as the distinctive Crittall windows, lift indicator and the entrance foyer’s wrought-iron banisters and Travertine marble floors.

Completion is due next year. Call 020 7613 6561.

