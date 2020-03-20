🔥Here’s what we know about the U.S.-Canada border closure🔥

The Canada-U.S. border, the longest international border in the world, will close Friday night at 11: 59 p.m., the Canadian government announced Friday.

The confirmation — and details — come after some confusion in recent days after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that the border would be closing. Officials in Canada hopped to communicate their understanding of what was about to happen, leading to Friday’s firm announcement on a time and details of what was about to happen.

Some $2.7 billion worth of goods cross the border each day. It’s one of the largest trading relationships in the world, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the measure taken to contain the outbreak.

So what’s happening?

The border is closing just before midnight on Friday. This refers basically to non-essential travel such as tourism and recreation.

How will this affect me? Can I go on holidays?

No. You won’t be able to go unless you’re considered essential or working in a cross-border supply chain industry.

“Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature, according to the PMO

OK, but wait, if I’m a trucker, can I cross?

Yes. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair stressed on Friday that trade and commerce would continue. This includes trucking.

“Trade and supply will continue because it’s critical to our health and safety and it will facilitate our economic recovery,” Blair told reporters in Ottawa.

Are there other exceptions?

Sure: Blair said travel across the border on Indigenous reserves will continue “unimpeded.”

Other essential workers, such as medical workers and airline employees, would be allowed to cross the border at land crossings.

How are people still crossing the border going to stay safe?

Blair said people should practice good hygiene and social distancing.

“We are also giving them advice on what to do should they become symptomatic,” Blair said. “We are monitoring that situation very, very carefully.”

What if I’m abroad right now?

If you’re a citizen or permanent resident, you’ll be allowed to come back.

What about Mexico?

We don’t share a border with Mexico. But Trump announced Friday that non-essential travel between the U.S. would also end.

“We are treating the borders equally, the northern border and the southern border. They’re being treated equally. A lot of people say they are not being treated equally. They are,” Trump said, according to Politico.

When will it end?

Not clear: A statement from Trudeau’s office posted on the Canada Border Services Agency says that it will be in effect for 30 days, and at that point, the Canadian and U.S. governments will evaluate whether or not it ought to continue.

With files from The Canadian Press