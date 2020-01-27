Home NEWS 🔥Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast🔥

Here's what to expect from Tuesday's weather forecast

Mary Smith
Tuesday’s weather won’t be a carbon copy of Monday’s, but it will still be pretty close.

Expect a modest drop in temperatures from Monday’s mid 40s. Highs on Tuesday are expected to just cross the 40-degree threshold. Otherwise, it’ll be a quiet day with partly sunny skies.

The evening will be quiet, too, but there’s a slight chance for a snow shower on the Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard at night.

Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.

