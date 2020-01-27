🔥Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast🔥

Contents
A bit cooler, but still comfortable.
Tuesday’s weather won’t be a carbon copy of Monday’s, but it will still be pretty close.
Expect a modest drop in temperatures from Monday’s mid 40s. Highs on Tuesday are expected to just cross the 40-degree threshold. Otherwise, it’ll be a quiet day with partly sunny skies.
The evening will be quiet, too, but there’s a slight chance for a snow shower on the Cape, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard at night.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
