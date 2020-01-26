🔥Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast🔥

Contents
A dry and comfortable day.
We’re in for a quiet and comfortable work week, weather-wise.
Monday will see more clouds and sun, with temperatures a bit cooler than Sunday’s, but still above normal. Highs will get into the low to mid 40s.
Monday night will be cold, dipping into the 20s, and the rest of the work week looks dry with slightly above-normal temperatures.
Check out what’s happening with Boston weather right now on our live-updating radar map.
