🔥Here’s What Disney+ Is Adding In April 2020🔥

In a normal month, like say the way March started out, we’d all be looking forward to what the various streaming services have coming simply because we might get new episodes of our favorite shows, or maybe a new movie to enjoy. Now, however, in a post-coronavirus world, streaming services like Disney+ are going to be a near necessity as people try to find ways to fill hours of self-isolation. Disney+ took the unprecedented action of adding Frozen II to its offerings months before we expected to see it. The official list for what is coming in April is now available, and while there is nothing quite as big as _ Frozen II_ on the horizon, there are a number of noteworthy additions both in the form of original content and classic library pieces.

April is the month where we find Earth Day, and so, Disney+ will be adding new curated collections of material already on Disney+ for easy access for those who want to check out more of National Geographic’s nature content, as well as the various Disneynature documentaries the studio has released. Previously, Disneynature films have seen theatrical releases but the next addition to the Disney catalog of documentaries, Dolphin Reef, will be a Disney+ exclusive narrated by Natalie Portman and it will arrive on the first Friday in April.

Wednesday, April 1

Doctor Doolittle

Friday, April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef

Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Finale- Episode 208 – “Marry ME”

Shop Class Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

One Day At Disney Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Be Our Chef Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

In addition to Dolphin Reef hitting Disney+, we’ll also get a behind the scenes look at the making of it. In addition, the last theatrical release Disneynature documentary, Penguins, will also hit the service along with its own behind the scenes show. Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings will wrap up its second season, but most of the other original series on Disney+ at the moment, including the final season of The Clone Wars will continue throughout the rest of April.

Disney fans looking for some classic content have a lot to look forward to in early April. A number of Disney shorts are being added to Disney+ including How to Play Football. Goofy has starred in a series of How To shorts over the years, and they’re pretty much universally hilarious and not to be missed. Those looking for a bit more obscure Disney content will want to check out The Straight Story, a 1999 film by David Lynch (yes that one) about a man who drove from Iowa to Wisconsin to see his ailing brother, and made the entire trip on his riding lawnmower.

The following week probably sees the most fun Disney+ addition for the month. April 10 sees A Celebration of the Music of Coco, a recording of a live performance from the Hollywood Bowl that combines the Pixar film with live musical performances. It’s the closest any of us might get to being at a live performance of anything for some time.

Friday, April 10

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 708 – “Together Again”

Shop Class Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

One Day At Disney Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Be Our Chef Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”

Sunday, April 12

_PJ Masks (S3) _

Friday, April 17

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Shop Class Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

One Day At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Be Our Chef Episode 104 – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Sunday, April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

Monday, April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

Wednesday, April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

Thursday, April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

Friday, April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”

Disney Family Sundays Episode 125 – “WALL•E: Recycling Container”

One Day At Disney Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Be Our Chef Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”

Thursday, April 30

National Treasure

April will wrap up on Disney+ with some great options. For the old school fan we’re getting Man in Space, the earliest episode of Disneyland to be released on the service so far. And then, on the very last day of the month, the first National Treasure film will arrive on the service, which means it will be leaving Netflix sometime soon.