🔥Here’s the latest on Joejuan Williams’s arrest🔥

Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested in Tennessee on Jan.17.

On Saturday, new details emerged about the cause of his arrest.

According to The Tennessean, Williams was pulled over for traveling 90 mph in a 70 mph zone, and then arrested for drug-related charges after police searched his vehicle.

Reports show police found acetaminophen hydrocodone prescription pills, valacyclovir hydrocodone pills, “a large amount of marijuana,” hand-rolled marijuana cigarettes, and illegal paraphernalia inside the car.

Williams was reportedly booked into the Cumberland County jail and released the following day on $37,500 bond. He was cited for speeding and also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Nashville native is due in court Feb. 21.

A second-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2019, the rookie from Vanderbilt played in nine games for New England this season. He made five tackles and had one pass deflection.