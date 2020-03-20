Here’s how to sign up for virus text alerts from St. Louis County

CLAYTON — St. Louis County announced Friday that it has launched a text message service for alerts with urgent information about the new coronavirus.To receive alerts, text STLOUISCOALERT to 67283.The county also has a website for coronavirus information: stlcorona.com.

