🔥Here's how to manage a side hustle alongside a full-time job🔥

Whether you’re looking for a different way to grow professionally, have a small business idea you want to try out, or fancy earning some extra cash, a side hustle – a project pursued outside office hours – would be a good way to go.

According to research by Henley Business School, side hustles contribute an estimated £72 billion to the UK economy. Indeed, so ubiquitous are they now, one in four Brits are believed to run at least one venture alongside a regular job.

This trend, the report claims, is a growing one. And it’s easy to see the appeal. In addition to those extra earnings, side hustlers can develop myriad skills, make contacts and create opportunities to enhance their main career – or even open doors to a new one. It may mean working longer hours, but the pros can easily out way the cons.

So, how to make it work? What skills are needed to run a business alongside a 9-5? Future London asked experts at the Digital Skills for Female Entrepreneurs event, hosted with partners Google Digital Garage.

This was their advice.

Plan

Having an organised start is essential, and testing to see whether your idea is even worth developing makes for a good first step.

“Put yourself in a programme,” advises Deborah Okenla, founder and CEO of YSYS, “to make sure that that idea is something that you should truly be going forward with.”

She adds, “You can’t base it on luck. I don’t want to hear about anyone leaving their job [for their side hustle], saying, ‘Ah it was gut’. Is there evidence? Carry out a series of tests.”

Manage your time by creating new habits

Time management is key. But often finding time when you have a full-time job, and a social life, can prove challenging.

This is why creating a new habit – a way to organically include your business into your daily routine – is a useful strategy.

It’s not easy though. Indeed, according to a study conducted by scientists at UCL, it takes 66 days to form a new habit.

But a way around this would be to follow Freya Bromley’s example. Freya founded lingerie company Bloom and Boudoir alongside working a full-time job as a copywriter, and she says she created new business habits connected to the habits she already had.

She uses the example of waking up early to have coffee. When she started out, she began waking up an hour earlier every morning. “That time became time for my business,” she says. “It’s only one hour, but it’s a hugely productive time for me.”

During it, she would complete all business administration, such as packaging up and sending her products to customers.

“When I got to work, I could focus, because I’d already spent the morning being energised and creative,” she adds.

Don’t be afraid to try new things – and make mistakes

Every entrepreneur wants to get things right first time, but that isn’t always possible. Sometimes best designs, strategies or, for instance, ways of working, emerge only after months of trial and error. Be prepared to get it wrong – and then learn from it.

As Google Digital Garage trainer Christine Braithwaite says, “Make mistakes. It’s really important to free yourself from having to be perfect.”

Make sacrifices

If you’re serious about starting a business you will need to dedicate some serious time to it. This means you will likely have to make sacrifices.

Sangeeta Pillai, founder of Soul Sutras, says this could entail working on a weekend or forgoing drinks on a Friday night.

When you do then set aside time for your side hustle, keep the focus. Distractions must be kept to a minimum.

“Distractions can be really hard and I think [social media] notifications are a big part of that,” says Freya. “A lot of it, for me, has been putting my phone in a drawer, turning my notifications off, and then making sure that I get back to those later.”

Get help – and remember to keep the work/life balance

Entrepreneur Rose Berry advises, “Get a mentor or a coach, someone who is not only holding you accountable, but is there when you’re feeling low and you’re feeling overwhelmed, just to speak to.”

Upskilling is also a worthy pursuit, especially in the digital sphere. There are a number of digital courses you can undertake for free; Google Digital Garage, for instance, offer a wide range of programmes from digital marketing to coding and search engine optimisation, while professional services company Accenture now offer complementary courses too – in seven digital areas, such as social media and web analytics.

Remember too, that family and friends are a useful resource. Involving them in your business may also ensure you are able to maintain that all-important work/life balance.

Freya says she often combines work with socialising. “Instead of going out to a restaurant, I ask my friends to come over for dinner and help me manage all my stock!” she says.

She also ensures Sunday mornings are reserved for time spent outdoors without her phone. “Sometimes taking more time to do things when you don’t have time, actually gives you time,” she explains.

“It makes you feel so hugely energised and refreshed. Just having a morning when I’m not looking at anything, really helps me to reset for the next week and be productive.”

Do something every day

There will be productive days and days where little progress is made. But it’s important to keep at it.

“It’s one step at a time, one day at a time, making sure that I do something every day,” says Freya.

“Because all of a sudden, if you have two days where you haven’t given your business any focus, you’ll have a load to do and it’s really overwhelming.”

She adds, “For me, it’s making sure I have that time to work on it every day.”