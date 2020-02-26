🔥Here's how to check how much value an extension could add to your home🔥

The average asking price of a London home is now £6,219 per square metre, more than twice that of homes in England and Wales, according to a report released today.

Comparing a home’s price per square metre to the averages of other properties nearby has long been a go-to measure of value for aspiring homebuyers.

And once a home has been bought, with rising moving costs and years of stagnant house prices making it harder than ever to move on or up the property ladder, extending is often the best way to add much-needed space or attempt to add value to a property.

But will any changes to your house price value be as high as you might imagine after home improvements?

A new House Extension Cost calculator, launched by online property portal Rightmove, estimates the potential value of home extensions by considering asking prices per square metre, based on local postcode averages, and estimated labour costs for small (15m2), medium (25m2) and large (35m2) extensions.

Table: top 10 most expensive areas per square metre

Postcode

Area

Average property value per square metre

W

West London

£10,427

SW

South-west London

£9,192

NW

North-west London

£8,398

N

North London

£7,238

SE

South-east London

£5,862

E

East London

£5,795

HA

Harrow

£5,768

TW

Twickenham

£5,765

KT

Kingston upon Thames

£5,597

AL

St Albans

£5,582

In England and Wales, the top 10 most expensive areas by price per square metre are all in London or within half an hour’s commute of the capital.

West ‘W’ and south-west ‘SW’ London postcodes come top of the list, with average prices per square metre of £10,427 and £9,192 respectively. Kensington, W8, currently has a sixty-bedroom ‘house’ for sale for £33 million; while good schools, open green spaces and period homes attract well-heeled buyers to south-west London areas such as Chelsea and Fulham. There’s currently a Gothic Revival Old St James’s Vicarage in Maxwell Road, SW6, for sale for £7.5 million.

North-west ‘NW’ and north ‘N’ postcodes have average prices of £8,398 and £7,238 respectively, coming third and fourth on the list. Homes to have been listed in these areas in recent months have included a record-breaking £75 million mansion in St John’s Wood, NW8, and a 10-bedroom Hollywood-style super mansion for sale for £40 million near Hampstead Heath, N6.

The only outer London postcodes to feature on the top 10 most expensive areas are Harrow, which has 15-minute trains to Marylebone; Twickenham, 10 miles south-west of central London; Kingston upon Thames, a riverside suburb on the borders of Surrey with good transport links to London’s centre; and the commuter spot of St Albans, only 21 minutes by train from St Pancras International.

Table: top 10 most expensive places for labour costs

Postcode

Area

Average labour cost for a medium extension

KT

Kingston upon Thames

£29,975

TN

Tunbridge Wells

£28,650

BR

Bromley

£27,930

CR

Croydon

£27,892

TW

Twickenham

£27,800

BS

Bristol

£27,440

NW

North-west London

£27,200

GU

Guildford

£26,730

CT

Canterbury

£26,700

N

North London

£26,449

Of these 10 areas highlighted as having the most valuable square metre cost, four appear on the list of areas with most expensive labour estimates for medium extensions (25m2). Kingston upon Thames comes top with average labour costs of £29,975, while Twickenham, north-west London and north London also feature on the list of 10 most expensive areas for labour.

This would mean that a property in Kingston upon Thames could see a value increase of between £129,432 and £150,421 after a medium-sized extension costing around £29,975, while a property in west London may see an increase of between £241,135 and £280,238 for an extension of the same size but one costing around £26,000.

A medium-sized London extension costs £21,210 on average for labour, while the average for England and Wales is £20,796.

Labour costs were based on quotes from over 1,000 builders, with average prices of homes by square metre calculated using data for 103 postcodes across England and Wales.

Final costs and estimates values depend on the finish of the renovation, the materials chosen, and whether the property has already hit an affordability ceiling for the area.

How to bag a ‘bargain’

Canny home improvers could save on Stamp Duty tax by buying a property in one threshold but renovating to a high-standard so as to increase its final value. One such “doer upper” to have gone on the market recently is an unmodernised £17 million mansion in St John’s Wood, near to Sir Paul McCartney’s London base, which has the potential to almost double its value after renovation and extension.

A buyer of the property in its current state would pay £1,947,750 in stamp duty, whereas, once it is renovated and extended, the tax bill for the next buyer could be as much as £3,513,750.

Revealed: London’s best renovations and extensions

Home extension inspiration

UK homeowners spent £295 billion on home improvements in the five years to 2019 according to Post Office Money, with some choosing to future-proof their property with eco-friendly, hi-tech or fashionable renovations.

Last month saw seven projects named London’s best renovations at New London Architecture’s Don’t Move, Improve! awards, with the winning homes packed with inspiration for the UK’s legions of aspiring home improvers.

An extension, called a “simple addition” by the judges, which involved transforming a former disused alley in Lambeth – incorporating it into an existing home — won first prize at the 2020 awards.

The winner of the “compact design of the year” prize was a formerly narrow, cramped Victorian terrace house which has been radically remodelled and extended to the rear and side.

The kitchen now has extra width, thanks to the side extension, and skylights to flood the dining space with daylight; while the rear extension cuts into the garden, allowing for a window bench where the owner can sit and read in the evening sun.