🔥Here’s How Robert Downey Jr. Could Look As The MCU’s Hawkeye🔥

How best to kick off the working week? More fantastic fan-art from the Marvel fandom’s phantom fan-art canon, perhaps? Mandem, I’ve got just the thing.

If you’ve ever wondered what Robert Downey Jr. would look like as Hawkeye, you might have pictured something a bit like this. Instagram user @mercmonster has reimagined how Iron Man would appear if he took up the bow and arrow, and you can see it for yourself below.

Of course, this isn’t the first bizarre piece of Marvel artwork I’ve covered here and I doubt it’ll be the last. Previously, the creative other half have realized what Scarlett Johansson would look like in Loki’s clothes, while more recently, another user symbolized Sam Raimi’s potential return to the superhero genre in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – that was my personal favourite.

Now, in the interests of fairness, if someone could rustle up a drawing/Microsoft painting of Jeremy Renner in the Iron Man suit, that’d be swell. Let’s ignore the fact that I made exactly the same joke in the Scarlett Loki article. And that there’s nothing inherently humorous about the swap I’m referring to in this article. Not to mention someone almost certainly has drawn Renner’s Hawkeye as Iron Man already. So, other than reusing my own jokes and struggling desperately to find anything original to say, I’d say the week’s labours have started brilliantly.

Anyways, be sure to leave a comment if you have any of your own fan-art favorites, be it MCU related or something else entirely. Keep it strictly family-friendly, too. I don’t want you plumbing the darkest reaches of the Tumblrsphere to find another of your Mark Ruffalo-inspired fan fictions. We can be better than that people.