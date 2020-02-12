Here’s how much tickets to the Rolling Stones’ Dome at America’s Center concert cost

1 of 2

A sign outside the Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, flashes the iconic lips of the band, The Rolling Stones, announcing they will play in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Ticket prices for the Rolling Stones’ June 27 “No Filter Tour 2020” date at the Dome at America’s Center were oddly held back until pre-sale tickets went on sale via ticketmaster.com Wednesday morning. Now, after much speculation, the range of ticket prices look to start at $66.50 and go up to $699, plus fees (which apply to all Ticketmaster concerts). Best advice to Rolling Stones fans is to get in where you fit in. And have your American Express card handy when ordering tickets through the pre-sale. That card is the only way to purchase pre-sale tickets.The general public sale is at 10 a.m. Friday via ticketmaster. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city “No Filter” tour that includes St. Louis.