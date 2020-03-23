🔥Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In April 2020🔥

Netflix has announced the television shows and movies that will be leaving their streaming service in April 2020.
Some of the biggest titles departing include 90’s mega-hits like The Shawshank Redemption and Goodfellas, popular comedies such as Step Brothers and The Hangover, and Nicolas Cage’s adventure flick National Treasure. Perhaps most unfortunate for many families will be the loss of the Looney Toons and basketball mashup Space Jam, which has recently been one of Netflix’s most watched films.
With so many people being forced inside during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, it’s a shame any titles have to leave the service at all. But it should be noted that many of these could return in the future since Netflix has a tendency to add and remove the same movies and shows as licensing rights get purchased, expired, and renewed. So, maybe you won’t have to wait too long for the entire Police Academy franchise to make a return… Not that you were to begin with.
Here’s the full list of titles and when they’ll be leaving Netflix:
Leaving 4/4/20
American Odyssey: Season 1
Leaving 4/8/20
Movie 43
Leaving 4/15/20
21 & Over
Leaving 4/16/20
Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 4/17/20
Big Fat Liar
Leaving 4/19/20
The Longest Yard
Leaving 4/24/20
The Ugly Truth
Leaving 4/29/20
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30/20
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
Goodfellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
Some analysts believe that Netflix will get a big boost from the outbreak of the coronavirus, citing people staying inside as a good omen for the service as folks try to find things to occupy their time with. Not every analyst feels that way, however, and only time will tell how COVID-19 shapes the online streaming landscape as it continues to affect nearly every business around the world.
For now, the company is slowing down streaming speeds in some countries to help reduce the load on the internet as more and more people are staying home and watching TV. Sorry about losing Space Jam, everyone, but we’ll all make it through together.