🔥Here’s all the reaction from Slipknot’s huge show in London🔥

Slipknot returned to the O2 arena last night in London to deliver a career spanning set.

The sold-out show closed the group’s UK tour in support of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released last August.

Ahead of the gig, members of the group appeared at a pop-up shop in London where they sold and signed bottles of their own brand of ‘Iowa Whiskey’.

You can see images and footage from the gig together with more fan reaction and the setlist below.

Slipknot at their old school, head-cleaving best. Properly epic! #SlipknotLondon pic.twitter.com/g5X63Z9ie5 — Steve May (@SteveMay_UK) January 26, 2020

this speech from Corey tho. #slipknot #london #o2arena #slipknotlondon pic.twitter.com/V4LiaRUSnn — sam (@samanthashearer) January 26, 2020

@slipknot were sick! #Slipknot #TheO2 #London https://t.co/Q4qnSIYJvq pic.twitter.com/c7aY6WDy60 — Charlie (@charles_sewell) January 26, 2020

People = Shit #slipknot #london #theo2 pic.twitter.com/U9WD1fiKiC — Welcome to Hell, Charlie Brown (@robotattack) January 26, 2020

#Slipknot #london 🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/MuNVlS21FW — Frances HB (@FrancesHB1) January 26, 2020

#Slipknot #SlipknotLondon #O2Arena @slipknot pic.twitter.com/IUXYHWQzHz — david mckeen (@d_keano) January 25, 2020

Slipknot at the O2 tonight #WeAreNotYourKind @Slipknot pic.twitter.com/4vKQ2Yr0fg — Walid Arsenal ⚽️ (@1Walid1) January 25, 2020

…around a packed out O2 Arena in London and saw people from every age and walk of life absolutely losing their shit to the likes of (SIC), Eyeless and Eeyore. Every metal band owes #Slipknot a massive high five for expanding people’s horizons & making heavy music so popular ❤️ — Alex Baker (@alexbakerman) January 25, 2020

not sure there’s anything more validating & reassuring than seeing @slipknot absolutely kill the O2 arena God bless that band — Chris Hambling (@ChrisHambo) January 26, 2020

In other news, Slipknot’s Jim Root revealed his love for pop music and Ariana Grande in a new interview this week. Speaking to Joe, Root revealed his love for classic indie-pop music.

He said: “I love pop music — not necessarily modern pop music, but I was introduced to Britpop, kinda found that later on after it bloomed and happened… When we first started touring, we’d do these in-stores constantly, like in the UK, these crazy in-stores all over Europe… they were at the record stores that were around at the time, and they’d let you pick CDs out when we were done.