🔥Here’s a BTS look at BTS rehearsing for the Lil Nas X 2020 Grammys performance🔥

Even though it will be a guest appearance, BTS look like they’re going to give it their all when they appear at the 2020 Grammys.

The K-pop group is set to share the stage with rapper and Grammy nominee Lil Nas X, who will perform his hit single Old Town Road. Rapper RM appeared on a version of the song called Seoul Town Road last year.

American broadcaster CBS posted a look at the members in rehearsal, with the picture giving a good glimpse at what the set up of the staging will be like.

Against a backdrop of skyscrapers at night, BTS performed their section of the song with some of the members seated.

Even while in a chair, you’ve got to appreciate J-Hope looking like he’s absolutely getting his life on the right hand side.

The full performance, including stage outfits, will of course be revealed at the ceremony, which takes place tonight at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

When the members – RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and Jin – aren’t preparing for that, they are busy working on something spectacular after the release of latest single Black Swan.

The official BTS Instagram account dropped more pictures of the stars in rehearsal for something major.

With a world tour coming up later this year – and the release of their new album Map of The Soul: 7 next month – it’s a good job they’re putting in the work now.

BTS will kick off their tour at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 11-12 April, and then the 18-19 April.

Then they will head off to the US and take in Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, then onto Canada and Toronto.

UK ARMY who aren’t in London will have to make the trip to the capital on 3 and 4 July as they take over Twickenham Stadium before moving on to Europe with dates in Berlin and Barcelona.

After that they visit Japan, performing in Osaka, Saitama and lastly Tokyo on 1 and 2 September.

However there’s still something else to be announced, as 13 and 14 June – which falls in line with their seventh anniversary – is currently blank.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘eyeing up Brooklyn Beckham and royal family’ for 2020 series

MORE: Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer announces upcoming surgery as viewers express concerns





