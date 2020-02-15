🔥Here come the girls – and the boys too: Molly Goddard debuts a unisex suit alongside her signature supersized gowns at London Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The Molly Goddard woman is entrenched in London life – and now, so is her boyfriend.

The designer, who has built a brand around supersized tulle dresses and an aesthetic that’s both pretty and powerful, debuted her first foray into the menswear at London Fashion Week today.

At least, these were clothes modelled by men with heritage fabrics, narrow-cut cigarette pants and a perfectly cut princess coat are among the options for a new wave of ‘Goddard guys’.

The development, marks a somewhat surprising twist in the tale of the designer’s success story and adds a new dimension to the brand which has become synonymous with the best of London style – and the enigmatic women who wear it.

Molly Goddard’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection (Getty Images)

It’s also emblematic of a contemporary designer who understands that a line should not be drawn between gender where fashion is concerned. Certainly, her vision for men looked just as at home on the female models who wore it today and served to emphasise the idea that Goddard’s designs are all about the mashing and merging of things and ideas – whether that’s eras, influences or indeed, genders.

After the show Goddard confirmed this line of thought: “The suit is unisex, to me it felt like a very natural development” she said.

Undoubtedly, this collection was a melting pot with Fair Isle cardigans, smocked skirts and tulle dresses all blended together perfectly.

(Getty Images)

The addition of knitwear and brothel creepers allowed luxurious gowns an easy and somewhat undone sensibility. Felt hats topped with giant bows ensured some of the prettiest pieces in this showcase – among them smocked sleeve day dresses in salmon and cornflower – were off kilter in the best kind of way.

Ahead of her show this week Goddard cited a streetstyle picture of her and father – taken in West London during the early Nineties, as a new source of inspiration, that idea was unmissable today. From the giant fuchsia dresses to the natty-cardigans that ignited memories of Portobello Market finds, this was Goddard’s latest take on the London look. The city is lucky to have her.