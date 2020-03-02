🔥Henry Holland to step down from his House of Holland fashion label🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Henry Holland, founder and creative director of House of Holland, has announced he will step down from the fashion label he founded 14 years ago.

Holland, who had been missing from the London Fashion Week schedule this season, has appointed accountancy firm KPMG to seek investors.

“After the most incredible ride, my journey at the helm of House of Holland has come to an end,” the designer told WWD. “No one could have predicted the success that we would achieve and the fun we would have,” he continued.

Holland, who plans to pursue a new career as a brand consultant, added that he has learned “so much that will inform my future, and whilst I am sad for the ending of this amazing chapter, I am excited about what the future has in store.”

Holland began his career as a fashion journalist before breaking onto the scene with a line of humorous slogan t-shirts that both poked fun at and paid homage to fellow designers and other celebrities. Emblazoned with sayings like: ‘UHU Gareth Pugh’, ‘I’ll tell you who’s boss, Kate Moss’ and ‘Get Your Freak On Giles Deacon’, and more recently: ‘I’m yours for a tenner Kendall Jenner’ and ‘Let’s breed Bella Hadid’.

His brand evolved into a fully-fledged womenswear label, initially showing at Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East before moving on schedule at London Fashion Week, where his became one of the most anticipated shows.

A famously enthusiastic collaborator, Holland created designs in partnership with everyone from Levis, ASOS, Debenhams, Blackberry and Sky, to Charlotte Olympia, Swarovski, Habitat, Primark and Speedo and was also one of the first designers to open his London Fashion Week catwalk show to the general public in 2019.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point, most importantly my team who have worked tirelessly throughout,” said Holland. “I will forever be indebted to them and the industry for embracing House of Holland and everything we stand for.”