🔥Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore hoping Honeysuckle can bloom at Cheltenham🔥

It is one thing having a horse good enough to compete at the Cheltenham Festival but next can come the tricky part: which race to run in?

The dilemma can be multiplied when you have a versatile mare, as the connections of the unbeaten Honeysuckle have discovered.

Her eight runs, including her point-to-point outing, have yielded eight wins over distances ranging between two and three miles. Such versatility is a virtue, but can bring its own headaches.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead says Plan A had always been the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle on Tuesday against her own sex over two-and-a-half-miles. But Plan B, taking on the boys in the much more richly endowed Champion Hurdle over two miles on the same afternoon, became a distinct possibility after she extended her winning sequence with victory in the Irish equivalent last month.

Apparently, there are 180 varieties of honeysuckle plants around the world, and that’s probably about the number of times her camp pondered all the pros and cons involved. They spent the best part of a month agonising over the choice, before last week confirming they would stick to the original idea.

Blackmore is enjoying a terrific season on the other side of the Irish Sea (Getty Images)

The Champion Hurdle, already lacking star quality, will be poorer for her absence but the Mares’ Hurdle now promises to be a classic as she will clash with Benie Des Dieux, whose only defeat in nine outings for Willie Mullins was when falling at the final flight in last year’s renewal when primed to retain her crown.

Bookmakers make Benie Des Dieux favourite, with Honeysuckle, ridden by Rachael Blackmore in all her races under rules, second in the market. You can scribble out whatever price you like for those who dare to take them on.

Peter Molony, racing manager for owner Kenneth Alexander, said: “I’ve read somewhere that we’re lacking in ambition – but if taking on Benie Des Dieux is lacking ambition, I don’t know what ambition is!”

Benie Des Dieux goes down at the last during the 2019 Cheltenham Festival (Getty Images)

De Bromhead, left to rely on outsider Petit Mouchoir in the Champion Hurdle, will just be relieved to get his star performer to the meeting in one piece. She was favourite for the Mares Novices’ Hurdle last year but suffered a minor setback and had to stay at home. Events before, and after, suggest she would have won in a canter.

“She’s a very professional mare, and Rachael gets on really well with her,” he says. “This is why we are all in it, for a special mare like her. It was a tough decision [over which race to run in at Cheltenham] but we’ve made it. Benie Des Dieux is another brilliant mare and it is going to be some race.”

Next season may require another juggling act as Honeysuckle seems likely to have her attention turned to chasing.

“She jumps a fence lovely in loose schooling, but at the moment we are just taking one race at a time,” he says.

Blackmore has been deprived the chance of becoming the first female rider to win the Champion Hurdle but just feels privileged to be part of the Honeysuckle success story: “She’s got a massive heart and a massive will to do it. She’s always done everything I’ve asked her to do. It’s a pleasure to be involved with her.”

De Bromhead and Blackmore have become one of the most potent combinations in the sport and are enjoying a memorable campaign, achieving a string of big-race victories in their native Ireland. Honeysuckle is just one of several strong challengers who they will link up with over the days ahead.

Twelve months ago they teamed up to secure two Festival triumphs via A Plus Tard and Minella Indo. That pair again give them bright prospects of more success, this time in different races, and in addition they also have other strong challengers to anticipate in Monalee, Notebook, Aspire Tower, Minella Melody and Cobblers Way.

Monalee will line-up in the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday after being beaten a head by subsequent Irish Gold Cup scorer Delta Work in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. It might have been a different story had Blackmore not lost her irons on the run-in.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders

De Bromhead, 47, who trained to be an accountant before following his father, Harry, into training, has deliberately not run him in the interim.

“We have trained him for the race. He had a lovely run at Christmas where he was unfortunate not to win,” he said. “He has rock-solid form, enjoys going around Cheltenham and he’s ready to go.

A Plus Tard’s defeat of Chacun Por Soi in December has a glow after the latter’s subsequent win at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, but instead of a rematch in the Champion Chase on Wednesday, he is heading for the Ryanair Chase as favourite 24 hours later.

De Bromhead said: “He has been in great form. He reverted back to two miles at Leopardstown over Christmas as I have a feeling he is better left-handed rather than going right-handed. He couldn’t have done it any better than he did.”

First, though, comes Honeysuckle and that compelling meeting with Benie Des Dieux. Both are win machines and Cheltenham will help us determine which is the greater.