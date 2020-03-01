🔥Hendon stabbing: Man in his 20s knifed to death in north London🔥

A man in his twenties has been stabbed to death in north London.

Scotland Yard said they were called to Parson Street in Hendon, Barnet, at 9pm on Saturday.

No arrests have been made but “urgent enquiries” were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident, police said.

Also on Saturday, a 16-year-old boy died in hospital after being stabbed in Coventry.

Coventry Police said they were called to Clay Lane in Stoke at about 10.30pm after a member of the public found the teenager collapsed with stab injuries.

Police suspect he may have attended a nearby house party. The area has been sealed off as police launch an investigation into the boy’s death.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen said: “This is a tragedy, another young man has lost his life.

“We’re doing all we can to progress our investigation which is in the very early stages.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who was at the party or anyone with any information about what has happened this evening to get in touch as soon as they can.”

Witnesses or those with information about the London incident are asked to phone 101 and quote reference 7686/Feb29 or do so anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Witnesses or those with information about the Coventry incident are asked to phone 101 and quote reference 2816/Feb29 or do so anonymously via Crimestoppers.​