🔥Hendon stabbing: Father of newborn killed in machete attack during ambush on way to night shift🔥

A young father of a newborn baby was hacked to death by a machete-wielding gang who ambushed him on his way to work a night shift.

The hooded men attacked Asante Campbell, 24, in the car park of a housing estate in Hendon at 9pm on Saturday.

Witnesses said Mr Campbell was stabbed with “arm-length” blades before his killers fled in a silver hatchback after being disturbed by residents.

Mr Campbell tried to drive his VW Polo to safety but crashed into a parked car less than a mile away.

Mr Campbell, known as Santz, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Detectives said he had left his girlfriend and their daughter at their home in Edgware only 15 minutes earlier to travel to work.

Today a crime scene remained in place at the Belle Vue estate as forensic officers searched for evidence.

A tribute left where Mr Campbell was attacked read: “Asante, I never thought I would have to do this. Your energy spoke volumes, your spirit will live on forever.”

A resident, 22, told the Standard: “We saw him being attacked by four people in dark clothing. The victim was outside his own car when he was being attacked.

“If my mum hadn’t have shouted at them they were going to keep on attacking him. After his car hit the railings, mum heard him shouting for help. Then they tried to push the car over him.

“When he started screaming my mum shouted: ‘What’s happening? I’m going to call the police.’ At that moment they all started running.

“They were all armed and had weapons, arm-length, the victim had something in his hand a long metal item that he must have used to defend himself.”

A woman who lives in Parson Street, where the victim was found, said: “There were lots of people around him on the floor, they pulled him out of the car. He was bleeding a lot, but they couldn’t do anything.”

Last night grieving friends gathered on the estate in Stratford Road. One said: “He was a lovely guy and didn’t deserve to die this way. His girlfriend and mother are going through hell.

“These people don’t realise how many lives they have ruined.”

Scotland Yard said his next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course. There have been no arrests.

Meanwhile, a boy, 16, was stabbed in a children’s play park in Basing Hill Park, Golders Green, at 4.50pm yesterday.

Just over 15 minutes later a 20-year-old man was found with stab injuries in Longfield Avenue, Walthamstow.

At about 9.20pm a man in his forties was assaulted and sprayed with an unknown substance on a bus in Lewisham High Street.

Police said all three victims were today recovering in hospital and had non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests in any of the incidents. Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101.