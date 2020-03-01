🔥Hendon stabbing: Father of newborn baby stabbed to death after car collision in north west London🔥

The father of a newborn baby has been fatally stabbed in north west London, the Met Police have said.

A murder investigation has now been launched after the attack in Hendon on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Parson Street just after 9pm to reports that a silver VW Polo had collided with with a parked car.

Emergency services found a 24-year-old man inside the VW Polo, suffering from stab injuries.

The crime scene in Hendon (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

He was rushed to a north London hospital where he died later that night.

Police said the victim had just left his girlfriend and newborn baby at home in Edgware 15 minutes earlier.

He had allegedly arrived in a car park on Stratford Road to travel to work for a night shift, before the collision took place on Parson Street.

Crime scene in Parson Street, Hendon after a man in his twenties was stabbed to death. (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged.

There have been no arrests and urgent enquiries are underway.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge, who is leading the investigation, said: “ We believe the victim was parked up in the silver VW Polo in the car park in Stratford Road, off Bell Lane, NW4, minutes before the collision took place in Parson Street.

Crime scene in Parson Street, Hendon after a man in his twenties was stabbed to death. (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

“We believe he was attacked in the car park.

“It is likely that a number of witnesses in the Belle Vue Estate may have witnessed the attack.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who knows anything about what happened, to make contact with my officers, all calls will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“The victim was arriving at the car park, in order to travel to work for a night shift.

“He had just left his girlfriend and newborn baby at home in Edgware 15 minutes earlier.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7686/Feb29 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.