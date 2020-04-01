Helping hands: Lunches for healthcare workers

Photo by 123RF

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We’re compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressing the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to [email protected] Delivering help • Lunches for Clinicians is an initiative to help both healthcare workers and local restaurants through purchasing and delivering meals. To donate to the group’s Gofundme account, go online to gofundme.com/f/lunches-for-cliniciansst-louis.Relief for artists • The Regional Arts Commission, in collaboration with the St. Louis Community Foundation, has established the RAC Artist Relief Fund. The fund is being launched with a $100,00 donation to “help artists whose creative practices and incomes have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.” For more information, go online to racstl.org/covid19.Giving a hand • Bee Naturals, a Clarksville-based company that makes skin and body-care products, is delivering free gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders. Recipients have included St. Louis and Berkley police, healthcare workers at area hospitals and St. Louis University international students. For more information: beenaturals.com/contactus/.Social distancing, island style • Big Muddy Adventures is asking for pledges of $1, $5 or $10 for each day that its founder, Michael F. Clark, remains on “Quarantine Island” somewhere on the Mississippi River. Proceeds go to the Gateway Resilience Fund. For information about how to make a pledge, go online to 2muddy.comHunger relief • Operation Food Search, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, is in need of funding and food donations. Contributions may be made at the organization’s website, operationfoodsearch.orgBeer for a good cause • Schlafly has come up with a brew to benefit the hospitality industry. Side Work, described as a “hazy IPA,” is available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Proceeds from sales of the beer will be donated to the Gateway Resilience Fund. Side Work will be available for purchase in early April at Schlafly brewpubs. For beer orders, call 314-241-2337.Support local breweries • During this pandemic, two local breweries would appreciate your support. Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fundAuction goes online • St. Louis Crisis Nursery has canceled the Razzle Dazzle Ball, which was to be held April 4. But a fundraising auction that was planned for the event is being conducted online. Proceeds benefit children and families who come to the nursery for help. The auction is open through 10 a.m. April 6. To participate: e.givesmart.com/events/gV3/Help for SIUE students • The campaign is accepting donations on behalf of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students facing financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information: siuegive.com.4 Hands for Hands • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-city-wide-hospitality-industry-fundGateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area. More information: stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fundGood for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible, and the goal is to raise $25,000. Money will go toward support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. More information: goodforthegrove.orgPPE for STL • A Facebook group has been organized to distribute personal protection equipment and medical supplies to healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. Find more information at facebook.com/groups/PPEforSTLSt. Louis Artist Relief Fund • Jessica Pautler, Jeremy Goldmeier and Kyle Kratky have established a GoFundMe campaign for the financial support of artists whose livelihoods have been threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. More information: gofundme.com/f/st-louis-covid19-artist-relief-fundSt. Louis Arts and Music Fund • Ben Majchrzak of Native Sound Recording has established the St. Louis Arts and Music Fund, a GoFundMe campaign benefiting musicians and artists in need. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-arts-and-music-aid-fundTopograph • Topograph has launched a campaign to raise money for employees of the food and beverage industry, in 10 cities including St. Louis. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will go into city-specific relief funds. There will also be a kickoff event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 25 on Facebook Live. Find more information at topograph.liveUCPH Emergency Relief Fund • UCP Heartland is accepting donations to fight the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with developmental disabilities and health professionals through its UCPH Emergency Relief Fund. Donations of $50 are suggested. Learn more at cgiving.org/donate/UCPrelief

Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.

In addition to this season’s spring celebrations and festivals, the rooftop of City Museum reopens on March 13, the children’s garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden reopens March 18, and Six Flags St. Louis’ first day of the season is March 18.