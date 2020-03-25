Helping hands: Fundraising campaigns will benefit food and beverage workers, health professionals

With the coronavirus impacting life across the nation and around the world, communication is a priority. We’re compiling a guide to keep readers updated about fundraisers, volunteer efforts and other activities addressing the situation in St. Louis. Send tips to ae@post-dispatch.com.4 Hands for Hands • Two-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer are available at 4 Hands Brewery while supplies last. Donations to a GoFundMe campaign benefiting employees and owners of local, independent bars, restaurants and shops are suggested. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-city-wide-hospitality-industry-fund.Gateway Resilience Fund • The Gateway Resilience Fund, organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is accepting donations and applications. The fund provides monetary relief to employees and owners of independent bars, restaurants and shops in the St. Louis area. More information: stlgives.org/covid19/gateway-resilience-fund.Good for the Grove • Sean Baltzell, Matt Leach and Mike Palermo of Takashima Records have established a GoFundMe campaign to benefit bar and restaurant service workers in the Grove neighborhood. Donations are 100% tax deductible, and the goal is to raise $25,000. Money will go toward support efforts and preparation of daily meals for affected workers. More information: goodforthegrove.org.PPE for STL • A Facebook group has been organized to distribute personal protection equipment and medical supplies to healthcare professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. Find more information at facebook.com/groups/PPEforSTL.St. Louis Artist Relief Fund • Jessica Pautler, Jeremy Goldmeier and Kyle Kratky have established a GoFundMe campaign for the financial support of artists whose livelihoods have been threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. More information: gofundme.com/f/st-louis-covid19-artist-relief-fund.St. Louis Arts and Music Fund • Ben Majchrzak of Native Sound Recording has established the St. Louis Arts and Music Fund, a GoFundMe campaign benefiting musicians and artists in need. Find more information at gofundme.com/f/st-louis-arts-and-music-aid-fund.Support local breweries • During this pandemic, two local breweries would appreciate your support. Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. is accepting donations to benefit its employees. Go to gofundme.com/f/ucbc-out-of-work. International Tap House in Soulard is also fundraising for its workers at gofundme.com/f/itap-soulard-staff-relief-fund.Topograph • Topograph has launched a campaign to raise money for employees of the food and beverage industry, in 10 cities including St. Louis. Proceeds from the sale of T-shirts will go into city-specific relief funds. There will also be a kickoff event from 4 to 8 p.m. March 25 on Facebook Live. Find more information at topograph.live. UCPH Emergency Relief Fund • UCP Heartland is accepting donations to fight the impact of COVID-19 on individuals with developmental disabilities and health professionals through its UCPH Emergency Relief Fund. Donations of $50 are suggested. Learn more at cgiving.org/donate/UCPrelief.

