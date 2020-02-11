🔥Help! I'm suffering from full-blown coronavirus hysteria — I've bought a mask and planned for the worst🔥

Call it journalistic nous, or a colossal will to stay alive, but a week before the world had heard of coronavirus, I bought a face mask. I chose the wrong one — it was thick and purple and hot, like something an extreme motorcyclist might wear.

I had invested my £8.99 because the winter commuter splutters were revving up and I like to take precautions.

A potent cocktail of stuffy train carriages and Londoners snotting into Pret napkins (or banana skins — yep, I’ve seen it) led me to ditch my vanity and, with the swagger of an extra in Holby City, hook my mask over my ears.

In my first week of wearing it, I encountered varying degrees of social haranguing, including a jeering bloke who shouted, “They don’t work, you know”, and someone taking a photo of me (here’s hoping I’m a meme now — big in Asia, perhaps). And someone else moved seats — if I’d have known that masks would have such a positive effect I would have worn all three at once.

Then coronavirus arrived and upped the stakes. Now there’s something of a mask-off occurring among those in the know on my train.

A woman wearing a Minnie Mouse face mask looks at her mobile phone in Beijing on February 11, 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

There’s me in my big hot one, which is so warm it might as well be knitted. Then there’s the newcomers to the trend in their elegant surgical masks — delicate paper ones with mint green piping. It’s like when everyone had Kickers boots at school and I bought the shoe version, which was worse than not having them at all.

I’ve always been aware of germs. I put a great deal of thought into how to wash my hands and close loo doors without touching them — I use toilet roll and employ elbows with dexterity. Yet this morning, my fears surpassed being funny and became fully irrational.

At 4am, somewhere between corona-hysteria and Storm Ciara-mania (my debut R&B albums, both coming soon), I started to genuinely panic about the virus. It was reading the news that did it — people are reporting an uptick without any indication of how likely it is that you will die if you contract it.

News of the “super-spreader” from Brighton who went to the pub and on a skiing holiday without realising he was infecting others made me even more terrified. What if we’d crossed paths?

People at work had started talking about how long it might take to “knock up a new hospital” to cope if it did hit pandemic proportions.

My daughter’s nursery sent out a Public Health England guide to coronavirus as a round-robin email; and Netflix put up the film Contagion on the homepage. Is this how it will end? With my streaming preferences reflecting my death back at me? My catastrophising hit Defcon-one levels, as I sat contemplating whether to keep my daughter at home in front of CBeebies with all of the windows open for fresh air — or should that be closed to keep the germs out?

I’m feeling slightly fluey as I type this, and at Lidl yesterday I’m certain people were panic buying, as they weaved madly through the aisles.

It’s extreme, maybe, but I’m keeping my mask on and, of course, washing my hands diligently. Though now it turns out that experts don’t even know if it’s airborne.

Wait until 82? My happiness starts now

Life continues to laugh at us, as a neuroscientist called Daniel Levitin has revealed that happiness peaks at the age of 82. Yippee. Is he joking? You finally reach happiness just as you’re about to die?

I was under the impression that all of my major happy moments had sort of occurred by now. They’d swished by in the soft-skinned, carefree days of youth. Not according to Levitin. He says finding true happiness at the end of our lives is down to the readjustment of the expectations of youth, which are “too high”, as we realise life is actually pretty good.

I guess it’s comforting that the years I had been dreading because of, you know, lonely mental degeneration, are actually going to be the best of my life. But also, life is a bit of a joke, and this only adds to my theory that someone up there is just having a laugh. Am I now to hurry up the slow march to the grave in pursuit of the manna of life, the fleeting couple of months of ecstasy before I cark it?

It sounds like when I didn’t buy a new kitchen for a year in case it was marked down in the January sales. It wasn’t. Am I supposed to whimper on until the end, comforted by the thought of it getting better just as I’m about to be ushered in through heaven’s gates? Sod that. There’s no time like the present to get happy.

Be more Anne

Erin Doherty (Getty Images for Turner)

Move aside for my favourite royal, please. Though she’d tell you, “Don’t worry about shoving up” — she doesn’t have airs and graces, she’s happy to just perch on a stool over there with the civilians, with her muddy boots on. Yes, it’s Princess Anne, who has raised as-normal-as-possible children, while keeping up with the nation’s expectations.

Plus, she is the best one in The Crown (played by Erin Doherty, above), which tells me all I need to know about the diligent creature who has taken over Harry’s role in the Royal Marines. Be More Anne.

New: Daily podcast from the Evening Standard

Subscribe to The Leader on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or your chosen podcast provider. New episodes every weekday from 4pm.