🔥Helicopter Tragedy🔥

As the sports world continues to grapple the loss of nine victims after a helicopter crashed in California on Sunday, many are offering their support to the families impacted by the tragedy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom offered condolences to the Altobelli family, who lost John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa in the crash. The other victims included Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant, Mamba Academy girl’s basketball assistant Christina Mauser, Gianna’s teammate Sarah Chaser and her mother Payton and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Read the statement below:

“The Red Sox are devastated by the news of yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash in Southern California. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families, including John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, John’s wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa. John touched so many lives in his 27 years coaching at Orange Coast College, and we join the entire baseball community in mourning him.

“Our thoughts are with the Altobelli family, the Bryant family, the Mauser family, the Zobayan family, and all of those affected by this tragedy.

“Out of respect for J.J. and his family, please grant them privacy in the wake of their terrible loss.”

The Red Sox and their Foundation announced that they will be providing “financial and emotional support” to the Altobelli family, and cited a link to a GoFundMe page for those who want to help them as well.