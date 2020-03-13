Movies

RELEASE DATE: March 13, 2020

Summary:

In this immersive film essay, master documentary filmmaker Thomas Heise dives into four generations of his own family archives to trace the profound cultural and political upheaval of Germany’s last century.

Genre(s):

History, Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

218 min

