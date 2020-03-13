Movies
RELEASE DATE: March 13, 2020
Summary:
In this immersive film essay, master documentary filmmaker Thomas Heise dives into four generations of his own family archives to trace the profound cultural and political upheaval of Germany’s last century.
Genre(s):
History, Documentary
Rating:
Not Rated
Runtime:
218 min
