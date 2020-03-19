🔥Hector Bellerin on the key role Rob Holding played during his Arsenal injury layoff🔥

Hector Bellerin has hailed the role of Rob Holding in his road to recovery and revealed the Arsenal pair still do yoga together after battling back from knee injuries.

Both Bellerin and Holding have suffered serious knee injuries over the past 18 months, and it has forced them to have extended spells on the sidelines.

Holding ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Manchester United in December 2018, while Bellerin did the same injury just over a month later in game with Chelsea.

The pair have since fought back to full fitness, with the duo both making their comebacks in the 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest in September of last year.

Bellerin has now lifted the lid on his comeback and he has praised the role of Holding in helping him return so soon.

(Action Images via Reuters)

“Rob Holding was like my first support,” Bellerin told Arsenal’s website.

“He had got injured a couple of months before me, so every single thing he was going through, I could see that it would be me doing that in two months.

“He was the person that messaged me first, the person that offered me his advice from the beginning.

“He had a great rehab process because he was hitting all of the targets whenever he needed to.

“He was going even further than he needed to at the time, so for me that was a great inspiration to see how we were going to rehab with the same people, and it made me feel better seeing him do so well.

“It gave me a goal and an objective that I could basically reach.

Arsenal players grounded during Coronavirus

“Rob and I still do yoga together at the club and we’re always part of a group that get together outside football as well.

“He’s someone that I think is loved by everyone at the club. He’s a great personality and is someone who loves to work, and he was the first person to show me that I would be back on the pitch again soon.”