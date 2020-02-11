🔥Hector Bellerin explains how Mikel Arteta has united Arsenal squad and playing staff on Dubai trip🔥

Hector Bellerin has hailed Mikel Arteta for uniting the Arsenal squad and playing staff during their recent trip to Dubai.

Arsenal have been in Dubai over the past week for a warm-weather training camp, but they returned to England on Tuesday.

The squad were put through their paces in the Middle East in training, but they also took part in a number of team-bonding exercises.

One of those included a trip to the desert on Monday evening where the squad and staff enjoyed a safari, camel rides, Middle Eastern cuisine and traditional performers.

Bellerin has subsequently praised Arteta for uniting everyone – players and staff – during Arsenal’s trip to Dubai.

“Everything about it is really positive, I’m happy and all the boys are really happy as well,” said the right-back.

“After the staff came in it’s also a chance to get together, not just with the people you play with, but with the people you work with every single day. Overall it’s been very good.

“This is the second time I’ve come here and last time I came I was going through my rehab, and they made it really easy for me to get better.

“It is also great to train with this great weather and with people around us, and everything is taking place for us.

“It’s not a holiday, we came to work and they’ve made it very good for us to be here and also to enjoy our time.”