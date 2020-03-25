🔥Hector Bellerin, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Reece James among stars to launch #FootballUnited to assist the vulnerable🔥

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, a range of Premier League players have partnered with original Sports Management to launch #FootballUnited – a fresh initiative looking to raise £100,000 to assist local communities.

The National Emergencies Trust – that are supporting both elderly and vulnerable people influenced by the herpes virus throughout this era – will collect hardly any money donated.

The players involved are Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chelsea’s Reece James, Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend and Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson.

The Premier League happens to be suspended until April 30 at the initial, with a gathering scheduled for April 3 to go over another steps.

A statement with respect to the players read: “Football has this type of big role to play in communities and our clubs certainly are a huge section of people’s lives.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

“Without football, you want to put our rivalries aside and show at this type of critical moment for the united states togetherness.

“They are uncertain times for communities, but as players you want to show some recognition for the incredible work that’s being done for probably the most vulnerable.

“You can find more and more people at home that are afraid, and without full-time care alone.

“With the country’s help, we are able to show our support to the countless volunteers and organisations who need funds to ensure vital food and medicine supplies will still be delivered through the crisis.

“As players, we’d love only to be on the market playing before packed stadiums again, but that may wait – it is important right now may be the future of the united states and #FootballUnited is our method of showing some community spirit.”