🔥Heavyweight boxing rankings: Top 10 WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO fighters and world champions🔥

Anthony Joshua is back at the summit of heavyweight boxing after his taking his world titles back from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua outpointed the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia to reclaim the IBF, WBA (Super) and WBO straps.

There are a couple of mandatory titles defences on the horizon for the Briton with Oleksandr Usyk (WBO) and Kubrat Pulev (IBF) waiting for their shots.

Deontay Wilder remains king of the WBC ranks – although Tyson Fury will have something to say about that in February.

World Boxing Council (WBC)

Champion – Deontay Wilder (beat Bermane Stiverne on 17 January, 2015)

1.

Dillian Whyte

2.

Tyson Fury

3.

Luis Ortiz

4.

Oleksandr Usyk

5.

Oscar Rivas

6.

Alexander Povetkin

7.

Adam Kownacki

8.

Joseph Parker

9.

Joe Joyce

10.

Dereck Chisora

World Boxing Association (WBA)

Champion – Anthony Joshua (beat Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December 2017)

1.

Trevor Bryan

2.

Oleksandr Usyk

3.

Anthony Joshua

4.

Adam Kownacki

5.

Luis Ortiz

6.

Alexander Povetkin

7.

Michael Hunter

8.

Dereck Chisora

9.

Filip Hrgovic

10.

Agit Kabayel

IBF (International Boxing Federation)

Champion – Anthony Joshua (beat Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December 2017)

1.

Kubrat Pulev

2.

NOT RATED

3.

Adam Kownacki

4.

Agit Kabayel

5.

Anthony Joshua

6.

Tyson Fury

7.

Michael Hunter

8.

Gerald Washington

9.

Filip Hrgovic

10.

Alexander Povetkin

WBO (World Boxing Organisation)

Champion – Anthony Joshua (beat Andy Ruiz Jr on 7 December 2017)

1.

Oleksandr Usyk

2.

Joseph Parker

3.

Daniel Dubois

4.

Adam Kownacki

5.

Andy Ruiz Jr

6.

Junior Fa

7.

Michael Hunter

8.

Evgeny Romanov

9.

Dereck Chisora

10.

Zhieli Zhang

*Updated as of 6 December