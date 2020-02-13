🔥Heavy rainfall helps contain all bushfires in New South Wales🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Jubilant fire chiefs have declared that all remaining bushfires in New South Wales have been contained following days of heavy rain.

The NSW Rural Fire Service today announced the “great news” after the fire-ravaged state had endured an “exhausting and anxious” few months during Australia’s biggest-ever bushfire crisis.

Dozens of blazes were extinguished by recent heavy rainfall which started last weekend, with Sydney receiving its heaviest and most sustained downpours in 30 years.

Firefighters were able to build a perimeter around all of the “mega-blazes” across the state so they cannot spread further.

A New South Wales “megafire” approaches the outskirts of the town of Tumbarumba (GREENPEACE AUSTRALIA PACIFIC/AFP)

RFS Assistant Commissioner Rob Rogers said today: “After what’s been a truly devastating fire season for both firefighters and residents, who’ve suffered so much, all fires are now contained in New South Wales.

“Not all fires are out, there’s still some fire activity in the far south of the state, but all fires are contained so we can really focus on helping people rebuild.”

In the Australian Capital Territory, around Canberra, firefighters were still fighting to bring bushfires under control, though they were not said to be threatening.

Burnt trees following a bushfire in Budgong (AFP via Getty Images)

Bushfires have killed at least 33 ­people and wrecked thousands of homes since they began to rage in September.

More than 11 million hectares of land has been affected across all states and territories.

It comes as flood warnings were issued for NSW and for southern Queensland ahead of Storm Uesi, which could bring winds of up to 80mph.

The storm was barrelling towards Lord Howe Island, east of Port Macquarie, and is expected to hit early tomorrow.