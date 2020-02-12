🔥Heathrow vows to start runway in two years as Boris Johnson challenged to throw weight behind 'critical' expansion project🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heathrow today said it plans to send bulldozers in to start work on the third runway in 2022 and challenged the Prime Minister to throw his weight behind the “critical” expansion.

Responding to remarks made by Boris Johnson in the Commons yesterday, the airport confirmed to the Evening Standard that a formal planning application will be submitted this year and appealed for full government backing.

“The timely delivery of the project is more critical than ever as competitor European hubs are outpacing Heathrow whilst we remain constrained,” said a spokesman.

“If the Government is serious about making ‘Global Britain’ a success, we need to deliver an expanded Heathrow which will connect all corners of the country to global growth.”

It followed Mr Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons announcing the go-ahead for HS2, which appeared to some MPs to raise fresh questions marks over the expansion of Britain’s busiest airport.

Challenged about his own promise to lie down in front of the bulldozers for the third runway, Mr Johnson said: “I see no bulldozers at present, nor any immediate prospect of them arriving.”

The Prime Minister also implied it may be quicker in future for some Londoners to use Birmingham airport via high-speed rail.

“Passengers arriving at Birmingham Airport will be able to get to central London by train in 38 minutes, which compares favourably with the time it takes to get from Heathrow by taxi, a point I just draw to the attention of the House,” said the PM in his formal statement.

He added that HS2 connections would be “considerably faster than the Piccadilly line” which is the Tube link to Heathrow.

Mr Johnson did not mention the Heathrow Express service which speeds passengers from Paddington in 15 minutes or Crossrail services which will take about 24 minutes.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps played down Mr Johnson’s comment about bulldozers this morning. He told Sky News: “It doesn’t actually mean anything other than the planning process isn’t at the stage where there are bulldozers turning up.”

He added: “It is just factually the case that the bulldozers aren’t there, they are not going to be there this year, or next year.”

Mr Shapps said the expansion, which was backed by Parliament in 2017, was now a commercial and planning matter and not a decision for Government.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Euston’s new HS2 terminus could be reduced in capacity from 18 trains per hour to 14 as a way of simplifying construction to save money and avoid delays.

The Oakervee Review into HS2 called for a thorough review of the Euston terminus. It said that reducing platform capacity would make the station less “future-proof” but may reduce the risk of disruption to regular train services and get the construction back on track.

Mr Shapps today said HS2 had been “poorly led” and would now be managed “like the Olympics” with a dedicated minister and regular Cobra-style meetings of key project leaders and ministers.