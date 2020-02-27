🔥Heathrow expansion ruling: Court of Appeal backs call to block third runway🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heathrow’s plans for a third runway have been blacked by the Court of Appeal.

The decision comes after a number of councils and environmental groups rallied to stop the expansion at the airport.

Justices today ruled that the Government did not take enough account of its commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change when setting out its support for the proposals in its National Policy Statement

It comes after a court hearing in October last year.

Lawyers for the campaigners had told the court that, when considering the proposals, the former transport secretary Chris Grayling did not take enough account of environmental legislation or climate change issues.

Boris Johnson opposed the expansion of the west London airport when he was London’s mayor.

At the time he promised to “lie down … in front of those bulldozers” to stop the runway being built.

